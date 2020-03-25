Mrs. Pebble Inez Frost Ewing, 81, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Oxford, MS. In accordance with current health advisories, the family is planning a private service. Burial will follow in Clear Creek Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Ewing was the widow of Mr. Max Douglas Ewing and a longtime and faithful member of Antioch Primitive Baptist Church. She was a lifelong homemaker who lived a very fulfilling and happy life raising her family alongside her husband. Mrs. Ewing found her life's fulfillment in her family. She was a dedicated and devoted wife, an ever present mother and a nurturing grandmother. She led her family by example as a faithful servant to her Lord. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rufus Frost and a granddaughter, Amie Ewing. Survivors include two daughters, Leesa Clark and her husband, Billy and Kendall Rikard and her husband, Pat all of Oxford; two sons, Donnie Ewing and his wife, Rita and Doug Ewing and his wife, Dana all of Oxford; three sisters, Sara Smith of Saltillo, MS, Edith McKissack of Fulton, MS and Wilma Collier of Fulton, MS; two sisters in law, Bobbi Frost of Tupelo, MS and Lola Sheets of Florida; twelve grandchildren, Brad Ewing, Sandi Reed, Matt Clark, Morgan Moore, Megan Castle, Mitch Clark, Brooke Turner, Lynlee Ewing, Blake Rikard, Lacey Rikard, Peyton Camp and Kyle Rikard and seventeen great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Ewing's memory may be made to Antioch Primitive Baptist Church, 32 CR 363, Oxford, MS 38655. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
