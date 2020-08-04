Sarah Evelyn Grant Ewing was born in Tupelo, MS on March 9th 1931 to Bessie and Fletcher Grant. She went to her heavenly home August 3, 2020 at 89 years old in Memphis where she lived for most of her life. She worked at St. Francis Hospital for 15 years where she enjoyed helping people. She was a faithful member to her church, and loved serving her family. She had a generous heart and gave to those in need. She never complained and always had a smile. She is survived by her two sons, Ronnie (Sabrina) and Glenn Ewing, her daughter LeAnne (Jeff) Scott; siblings, Charlene Fulghum, Sylvia Bean (Roger)and Bob Grant; grandchildren: Chris, Tim, Matt, Eric, Jamie, and Ty, and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lora Gay Ewing. A celebration of Sarah's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Tommy Vinson officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
