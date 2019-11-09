One of God's great messengers, Bro. Jack Eugene Ezell, 83, realized the promises of the Bible and entered the Church Triumphant on Friday evening, Nov. 8, 2019 from his country home in Nettleton. Bro. Jack was all anyone had to say. The founder of the Tupelo Church of God and the pastor for 46 continuous wonderful years was a legendary soul among his local flock as well as statewide and nationwide in the Church of God. Bro. Jack and his wife, Sis. Bobbie, started with 8 members in the Union Hall above Snipe's Shoe Store on Spring St. in Tupelo. At the time of his retirement, the Church, located on Briar Ridge Road, had 700 members. His preaching and teaching were completely Bible based and powerful. Bro. Jack was deeply involved in the Church worldwide headquarters in Cleveland, Tenn. serving on the prestigious Pastor's Executive Council. In Mississippi, he was a part of the Evangelism Board, State Council, the Youth Board, and served a tenure as District Overseer. A kind, jovial gentleman and personal jokester, Bro. Jack was gifted from God with a sterling personality that attracted and encouraged even the hardest non-believer. Always a spiffy dresser, thanks to Sis. Bobbie, Bro. Jack was a commanding presence in the pulpit as well as in the greater community of Tupelo and Lee County where he made his home much of his adult life. Bro. Jack was born in Carroll County, Miss. on June 1, 1936, the baby of 13 children born to William Jack Ezell and Huldey Gant Ezell - and the last survivor. He grew up hard working in the fields and tending livestock on the family farm and graduated from Carrolton High School. He married the love of his life, Bobbie Dean Lee Ezell, on Nov. 5, 1953, a blissful union of 66 years and 3 days. Bro. Jack loved children - his own, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and had a special way of relating to young people. As his health failed in the last few years, he often joked about this day when he would be "riding all over heaven in his Holy Ghost scooter." His life is now fulfilled and his reward is eternity with Jesus and all the saints who have gone before him. He will be long remembered and revered. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Tupelo Church of God with Bishop Judd Vowell, Rev. Drew Carr, and Bishop Melvin Shuler officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM Sunday and from 1 PM-service time Monday, all at Tupelo Church of God, 1813 Briar Ridge Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their personal friends. Bro. Jack is survived by his wife, Bobbie Ezell of Nettleton; his children, Grant Ezell and wife, Lisa of Wren, LaDean Ezell Knowles and her husband, Perry of Nettleton, and Terry Ezell of Atlanta, Ga; five grandchildren, Cailen Ezell Loague (Barrett), Lauren Ezell Olds (Solomon), Alison Ezell Ferguson, Karrie Knowles Carroll (Daniel), and Morgan Knowles Carr (Drew); ten great-grandchildren, Cash Olds, Ace Carroll, Axton Carroll, Rivers Carroll, Adalynn Loague, Annie Loague, Tobias Carr, Adikus Carr, Presley Ferguson, and Mavi Rose Ferguson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and his extended Church of God family throughout the world. Pallbearers will be Daniel Carroll, Barrett Loague, Steve Chappell, Al LaBiche, Jeff Knowles and Jamie Franks. Honorary pallbearers will be Church of God Ministers across the State of Mississippi and beyond. The family wishes to thank their team of caregivers who went above and beyond the call of duty and the staff of Encompass Hospice for their excellent care. Friends may express their support and encouragement of the family at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(1) entry
Well said. He was one of a kind. And I loved this family greatly. Praying for peace. I love yall
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.