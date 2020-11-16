Delcie Ezell, 83, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, held privately at Union Cemetery in Plantersville, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12-2 pm, walk-thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.