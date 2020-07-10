passed away on Thurs., July 9, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. George Ezell was born to his late parents, Earvin Carouthers and Lela Mae Larry, on Feb. 22, 1946 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Ezell received his education from the Okolona School System and also was a former employee of Futorian. George Ezell is survived by the mother of his children, Anita Smith. Four daughters; Florene Johnson (deceased husband Larry) of Okolona, Joyce Ezell of Atlanta, Ga., Tasha Ezell Townsend of Atlanta, Ga., and Georgia Mae Ezell of St. Louis. Two sons; George Ezell, Jr. of Louisville, MS and Jermaine Brown (Felicia) of Amory. Five sisters; Adalaide Ezell, Cora Mosleby, Ruthie Ezell, Mable James and Rena Gates all of Okolona, MS. Two brothers; Curtis Ezell of Aberdeen and James Carouthers of Okolona. There are also 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Ezell was preceded in death by his parents; Earvin Carouthers, Lela Mae Larry, and his companion; Bobbie Brown. The visitation will be Sat., July 11, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Jolly's Chapel MBC Cemetery with Rev. David James officiating. The mandatory safety guidelines will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
