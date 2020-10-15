Grant Jerome Ezell passed Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020 at the North Miss Medical Center. He was the owner and operator of Ezell Funeral Home & Crematory in Saltillo.. . Grant was born in Denton Texas on Sept 6, 1954 to Rev Jack Ezell and Sister Bobbie Lee Ezell. Grant was a member of the Tupelo Church of God where he served as a youth pastor for 14 years and also to area Churches of God in Mississippi and Alabama. He was a horse lover, and loved to play drums. His hobbies include Bowling, Golfing, Rodeos, Hunting, Camping and any outdoor activities. He was also an avid Ole Miss football fan. He worked at area Funeral Homes before he began his endeavor as a funeral business owner. Services are scheduled for 5pm,Oct 16, 2020 at the Tupelo Church of God on Briar Ridge Rd. Ezell Funeral Home assisted by Associated Family Funeral Home - Tupelo has charge of the arrangements. Officiating at the services are Phillip Carr, Drew Carr, and Rev Judd Vowell. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Lisa Bass Ezell of Wren, his mother Sister Bobbie Lee Ezell of Nettleton, 2 daughters Cailen Loague (Barrett) and Chasity Taylor (Jessie). 2 Sons, Sean Grace and Terry Barnes, Jr. 1 Sister Ladean Knowles (Perry) and 1 brother Terry Ezell. . He also leaves his 7 Grandchildren, who he loved very much. Grant was a very outgoing and personable friend to everyone he met. Compassionate is the right word to describe Grant. Even though he is not with us here on earth does not mean he's gone, for he will live on forever in the hearts of those that loved him. Public Viewing and Visitation will be 2pm to 4pm Friday. Private family burial will be at Lee Memorial Park. Associated Family Funeral Home - Tupelo are very honored that we were chosen to assist the Ezell Family. We have lost a true friend indeed.
