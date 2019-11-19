Leo C. Ezell, 82, of Hamilton, MS passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, MS. He was born February 6, 1937 in Monroe County to Eugene and Fannie Mae Ezell. He was an employee of Vista now known as Axiall Corporation Chemicals of Aberdeen, MS as a Tow Machine Operator from 1971 - 1995. Leo loved farming and took special pride in growing peas, corn, and watermelons. He also loved to hear compliments of how tasteful they were. Leo is survived by his wife, Lola Ezell of Hamilton, MS, two sons, Kenneth Preston Ezell of Hamilton, MS, Craig Ezell (Gail) of Colorado Springs, CO, one daughter, Valerie Southward (Louis T.) of Tupelo, MS. He has three grandchildren, Bryan Ezell, Ryan Ezel[ (Mylea),Chelcee Ezelland one great grandson, LaCartious all of Hamilton, MS, and two sisters, Robbie Boynton of Detroit, MI and Lorene (Ray) Broyles of Chicago, IL. Visitation: 4-6 p.m Friday, November 22, 2019 at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen, MS. Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. - Saturday November 23,2019 at Sulphur Springs MB Church-Hamilton, MS. Cemetery : Willis Cemetery-Hamilton, MS.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.