On Friday, January 8th, 2021, our dear mother and grandmother entered her Heavenly home. Peggy was born on September 8th of 1931 to Bessie and Edward Scott in Memphis, TN. Her childhood was full of adventure; she did ballet and she would roller skate anywhere. She married the love of her life, Frank Ezell, on November 20th of 1948. She lived through hardships like living without electricity or indoor plumbing and didn't have those luxuries until she was married and had a child. Throughout her years, she raised 6 children and even more grandchildren. She is the reason Frank's Battery Service exists today - she sold the first battery off of their front porch. She was graceful, compassionate, patient, strong, and classy - the definition of a true Southern Belle. The biggest accomplishment she achieved in her life was leading people to the Lord. She was one of the first few members of Tupelo Church of God, and she taught Children's Church for many years. If you ever came in contact with her, even if for just a moment, you were the subject of many of her prayers. Private family services will be at 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Laman officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her children; Larry Ezell (Julia), Allen Ezell (Joyce), Kathy Hollimon, Carolyn Rogers (Ricky), Doug Ezell (Jennifer) and son-in-law WD Pate. her grandchildren; Brian Hollimon, Andy Rogers (Melissa), Trent Rogers (Stephanie), Scott Pate (Tanya), Shae Koenigsberger (Blake), Mandy Armstrong (TJ), and Beth Ezell; her great-grandchildren; Eli, Ethan, Ada, and Addison Rogers; Kole Koenigsberger, Shayla Underwood and Gracie Armstrong; one great-great grandson, Noah Raines; 3 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Ezell; a daughter, Linda Pate; a grandson, Chad Hollimon and one brother. The family would like to thank everyone in her healthcare team: Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, Kindred Hospice, and anyone else who cared for her during her hospitalization. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
