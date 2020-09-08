74, passed away on Sat., Sept. 5, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Willie Clifton Ezell, Sr. was born to his late parents, Ollie Ezell and Lucindia Hughes on Aug. 27, 1946 in Chickasaw Co. He was a member of Jolly's Chapel MBC and a former employee of Daybrite. Mr Ezell received his education from Fannie Carter High School. Willie Clifton Ezell, Sr. is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ginger Ray Ezell of Okolona. Five daughters; Celia Jones (Levaughn) of Okolona, Lena Allen (James) of Augusta, Ga., Carla James (Benjamin) of Okolona, Cydia Foster (Don Don) of Bartlett Tenn. and Tameka Kyles (Jerome) of Okolona. One son; Willie Clifton Ezell, Jr. of Okolona. Six sisters; Hazel Ivy (Tommie) of Okolona, Celia Ware of Okolona, Adalaide Hodges of Okolona, Mable James of Okolona, Rena Gates of Okolona, and Ruthie Ezell of Okolona. Two brothers; Johnny Ezell (Lena "Pat") of Okolona and Curtis Ezell of Okolona. There are also 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The visitation is Fri., Sept. 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Williams Memorial chapel. Face masks are mandatory. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Jolly's Chapel Cemetery with Rev. J.D. King officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
