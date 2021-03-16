Mary Maxine Patey Ezelle, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 surrounded by her children at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Mary Maxine was born in Tupelo on November 13, 1932 to Kathleen Nichols Patey and Ralph Allen Patey. In 1950, she graduated from Tupelo High School, where English was her favorite subject. On January 17, 1953, she married the love of her life, Donald Coleman Ezelle. They went on to raise five children and celebrate 50 years of marriage. Most of her life she was a homemaker, However she did spend a few years working in retail at Britt's Department Store and later at Reed's Department Store. After a brief retirement, she worked many years at the Elvis Presley Birthplace, where she loved meeting Elvis fans from all over the world. She was a great supporter of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. If the Bulldogs were playing, she and the family were there. A tradition that carried on until her health declined. An avid lover of politics, she was a longtime member of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee. She worked on several local and state campaigns, and met many political dignitaries along the way, including three Presidents. Above all things, she was a Christ follower and never missed an opportunity to share her testimony or love of His Word. She was an original member of the Tupelo Christian Women's Club. She was a longtime member of Harrisburg Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and led Bible studies for many years. In her later years, she spent her time working crossword puzzles, listening to talk radio and watching Fox News. A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished her family and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her son, Don Allen Ezelle and wife, Jan of Saltillo; daughter, Amy Ezelle Bennett and her husband, Don also of Saltillo; daughter-in-law, Heather Ezelle Hargett of Jacksonville, North Carolina; brother, R. L. "Buddy" Patey of Jackson, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Britt Ezelle and his wife, Lindsey, Corey Thrasher, Taylor Bennett, Cole Ezelle, Chris Cobb, Steve Cobb, and Matt Cobb and his wife, Teresa; and12 great-grandchildren, Kilynn Carlisle, Jordyn Ezelle, Everly Ezelle, Catherine Cobb, Josephine Cobb, Isabella Cobb, Noah Cobb, Haylee Cobb, Olivia Schmitt, Wyatt Cobb, Tyler Cobb and Elisabeth Cobb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Coleman Ezelle, children, Robin Elisabeth Ezelle Cobb, Perry Thomas Ezelle, Brian Coleman Ezelle; granddaughter, Lauren Patey Ezelle; and sister, Janelle McComb. The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers and staff of Magnolia Manor in Tupelo, Kindred Hospice, NMMC Hospice, and the Baldwyn Nursing Facility, who cared for Mrs. Ezelle in her final years. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time Thursday, March 18, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. David Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Guardian Angels Ministry, c/o Heather Sartin, 830 Shumacola Trail, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
