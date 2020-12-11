Charles Dexter "Babe" Ezzell, 83, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at North Al. Medical Center in Florence, AL. Services will be on Sunday, December 13, 3 p.m. at Burnout Missionary Baptist Church, Vina, AL. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 13, 1-3 p.m. at Burnout Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL.

