OKOLONA -- Dennis Faggert, 66, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 PM at Faith Outreach Church in Okolona. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM to service time at Faith Outreach Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Columbus.

