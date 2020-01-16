Dennis Faggert died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was 66. Dennis was born in Batesville, MS on March 15, 1953, to James and Hazel Tullos Faggert. Dennis grew up in Columbus, MS and graduated from Caldwell High School in Columbus as part of the class of 1973. Dennis married the love of his life, Gwen Boone, on May 31, 1985, and they have made Tupelo their home for the past 34 years. Dennis worked in the furniture industry most of his life as a frame builder. Dennis loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS. He was an avid hunter and was especially fond of deer hunting. One of Dennis's greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Paw Paw." Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Gwen Faggert; his three children, Adam Drummond, Shannon Herrington (Mark), and Donnie Smith; daughter-in-law, Leslie Phillips; six grandchildren, Ana, Bella, Will, Cole, John Rilee, and Zack (Renee); two great-grandchildren, Paisley Mae, and Mayley Grace; his sister, Becky Smith (Kenneth Montgomery); mother-in-law, Ruth Boone; two brothers-in-law, David Boone (Jan), and Ricky Boone; sister-in-law, Candi Blaylock (Punkin); his aunts and uncles, including a wonderful aunt who always called him Son, Aunt Sadie Lawrence. Those who went before him were his parents, James Faggert and Hazel Faggert Perrigan; a brother, Wayne Faggert, and his father-in-law, John Boone. A service celebrating Dennis's life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS, with Bro. Jimmy Bryan officiating. A graveside will follow at Memorial Gardens in Columbus, MS. Visitation will be from 11 AM until service time Saturday only at Faith Outreach Church. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel, is entrusted with services. Pallbearers will be Zack Phillips, Brody Blaylock, Will Hampton, Bill Hampton, Terry (Big T) Autry, Lucas Smith, Ricky Boone, and Sammy Pettigrew. Honorary pallbearers are Punkin Blaylock, Larry Tackett, Bro. Ben Inmon, and John Rilee Drummond. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
