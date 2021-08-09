Maureen McAnally "Reenie" Faiella, 62, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born May 5, 1959, in Memphis, TN, to the late FE McAnally and Marsette McFarland McAnally. She grew up in Memphis and moved to Mississippi in 1980. She enjoyed history, researching genealogy, as well as traveling to other states to visit local libraries. Graveside services will be at 10 AM, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Red Hill Cemetery in Sherman. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Louis Faiella of Tupelo; two sons, Paul Faiella and his wife, Crystal, of Water Valley, and Andrew Faiella and his wife, Catherine, of Collierville, TN; one brother, Tommy McAnally and his wife, Barbara, of Horn Lake; two sisters, Joyce McAnally Crawford and her husband, Jim, of Oroville, CA and Marthe Thomas and her husband, Danny, of Saltillo; two grandchildren, Christian and Bash. She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Faiella; and two sisters, Mary McAnally McLaughlin and Trisha McAnally Redwine
