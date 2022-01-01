Thomas Jackson "Tom" Fain, 71, died peacefully on December 30, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Tom was born in Royston, Georgia on August 11, 1950 to William and Hilda O'Neal Fain. He graduated from Mississippi State University as a communications major. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Spencer Fain; two children, April S. Green Windham (Shane) and Patrick R. Green (Julie); the loves of his life, his four grandchildren, Maggie K Griggs, Spencer M Windham, Hendrix P. Green, and Taylor V. Bishop. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Rick Fain. The family will honor Tom's life with a private memorial service at a later date. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

