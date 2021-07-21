Dorothy Fair,74, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 18, 2021. She enjoyed outside work, taking care of her yard, flowers, and gardens. Dorothy also enjoyed dominoes, playing the piano and singing at church. She was a former supervisor at Lucky Star, Mfg. and member of Baldwyn Church of God. A private visitation was held at Waters Funeral Home. Burial was in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband Fred Fair of Pratt; daughter, Rebecca Thomas (Keith) of Pratt; step-son, John Fair (Leah) of Kossuth; sisters, Nadine Johnson of Wheeler, Katherine Johnson of Baldwyn, Kathy Lindsey (Pete) of Booneville and Becky Lewellen of Thrasher; brothers, Carl Fair (Susan) of Wheeler, Ray Fair of Wheeler, David Fair of Memphis and Jack Fair of Memphis; grandchildren, Jeremy Thomas (Miranda) of Pratt and a great-grandchild, Kylie Brooke Thomas; step-grandchildren, C. J. Fair and Molly Fair; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertie Ricks Fair;1st husband, Doyle Dawson; sister, Jessie Kelly; brother, Bud Fair and a great-grandchild, Dalen Thomas. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
