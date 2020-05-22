Teresa Lynn Fair Pate, 48, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Victory Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by a daughter, Josie Pate of MS; sons, Joshua W. Pate of Tupelo and Bobby Booker Pate III of Mantachie; sisters, Melissa Fair of AL and Sherry Phillips of Booneville; brothers, Tim Lawson of Mooreville, Anthony Britton of TX and Ronny Lawson of Tupelo; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Ray and Shirley Arnold Fair. Pallbearers will be Joshua Oswalt and Johathan Phillips. Visitation will be Sunday at Waters Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
