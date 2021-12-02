Vicki Lynn Cook Fair, whose life was devoted to God and family, realized the promises of her faith and met her Master face to face around 5 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 69. Vicki was born in Chickasaw County on February 29, 1952 to the late Tennyson Cook and Wilma Jernigan Cook. She grew up humbly in the Boone's Chapel community south of Okolona and graduated from Okolona High School in l970. Vicki married the love of her life, Lynn Fair at the First United Methodist Church in Okolona on July 3, l971. She spent her working life as an office assistant with Delta Trousers and Rose Hill Furniture Mfg. Company. She and Lynn were a United Methodist Pastor team for 50 years serving in Pittsboro, Okolona, Ozark and for the last almost 25 years, as the Pastoral family at Plantersville United Methodist Church where they were much beloved. Vicki was a loyal supporter and partner of Rev. Fair at all his Churches. An avid student of the Bible, she daily read, researched and referenced scriptures. Her Prayer Journals reflect the depth of her spiritual journey. She constantly prayed for her own family and her Church families over the years expressing her desire that they knew God's plan of salvation and his blueprint for living for Christ. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Vicki's love for her family was unquestioned. She doted over her 5 grandchildren who lovingly called her Grandoe! She was a faithful member of the Plantersville United Methodist Church. A service celebrating her life and victory in Christ will be held at 11 AM today, Friday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the Plantersville United Methodist Church with Rev. Kenneth Corley and Rev. Danny Dabbs officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the Church. Vicki is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bro. Lynn Fair of Saltillo; her daughter, Kari Fair Hooker (Ryan) of Tupelo and her son, Brad Fair (Stephanie) of Saltillo; her 5 grandchildren, Lara Grace Fair, Riley Kate Fair, Daniel Fair, Lynli Hooker and Paxton Hooker; 2 brothers, Mike Cook (Kim) of New Albany and David Cook (Cathy) of Okolona; her sister in law, Pat Cook of Okolona; her Fair family by marriage and her Plantersville UMC family. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Harry Cook and James Carl Cook and her in laws, Rev. Bartley Fair and Gladys Fair. Memorials may be made to the Plantersville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 56, Plantersville, MS 38862.
