Paul Vane Fairley, Jr., 90, surrounded by his loving family, went to his Heavenly Home on December 15, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on July 1, 1930, to Frances and Paul V. Fairley, Sr. in Rutherford, Tennessee, and was delivered by his grandfather, Dr. J.B. Rickman. He graduated from Treadwell High School and from Memphis State College, now the University of Memphis. While attending college, he worked as a therapist at the VA Hospital in Memphis. After graduating he began a career with the Social Security Administration, retiring as a Field Representative in 1988 with over 34 years of service. He served in the Tennessee Air National Guard during the Korean War with the 155th Fighter Squadron, and was activated in the USAF at that time. He married Nina Carolyn Lumbley on June 5, 1954, in Memphis, TN. He was a loving and devoted husband, caregiver, son, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He and Carolyn were blessed to have each other for over 66 years as partners in life. They had the privilege to raise three children together. He was a devoted Christian, baptized at Thomasville Baptist Church in Georgia. He joined Harrisburg Baptist Church when he moved to Tupelo and was a devoted member, deacon, and Sunday School teacher for the last 50 years. He enjoyed going on mission trips in the United States years ago when he was able to work. He was active in aquatics and was selected as Mr. Aquatics in the National Aquatics School in 1953. He taught life-saving and first-aid for the American Red Cross in Memphis and later in Tupelo. He enjoyed being associated with scouting and served as an assistant scout master with Troop 12, under Scoutmaster Paul Eason, for over 33 years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Scouting Award in 1986. He also enjoyed working as a sports broadcaster from 1978-2002, broadcasting football, basketball, and baseball games for the Tupelo High School and also for the American Legion. He was nicknamed "The Voice of the Golden Wave." He was a former member and former president of the Tupelo Breakfast Exchange Club for several years. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was especially happy around the many animals the family has had over the years. He loved his labs. In November 2015, he adopted Cocoa Boy as a rescue dog. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Besides his wife, he leaves two sons: Buddy (Janna) Fairley, and Bubba (Joy) Fairley; one daughter, Marty (Benton) Berryman; five grandsons: Chris (Alana) Fairley, Jesse Berryman, Blake Berryman, Daniel Fairley, and Caleb (Kaylee) Fairley; one grand-daughter, Lauren (Lee) Burgess; three great-grandsons, Jase and Colby Burgess, and Kytan Reece; two great-granddaughters Emzie Burgess, and Penelope Robinson; his sisters-in-law, Nadine Fairley and Lynda Fairley; special nieces and nephews: Matt (Tammy) Alan, Glenn (Susan) Altschuld, Frank (Sherry) Fairley, Drew (Heather) Fairley, Lee (Jeff) Wise, and Amanda (Richard) Conine. He is predeceased by his grandparents; his mother, Frances R. Fairley, and father, Paul V. Fairley, Sr.; his mother-in-law and step father-in-law, Eula and Wilbur Coats; his brothers, Lowell Fairley and James Fairley; his sister-in-law, Audrey Altschuld; his brother-in-law Glenn Altschuld; his nephew, Victor Altschuld; and special friend, Marty Owens. Any memorials/donations in his memory may be made to your favorite charities.
