Robert "Bob" Burns Fairley, 83, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home. Bob was born on Christmas in 1937 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to John Burns Fairley and Grace Celia Smith Fairley. He serviced in the United States Army National Guard for one and a half years. At the young at of 14 years old, he started his first job with Minzy Dairy. At 25 years old he stared his career at Syntron as a Trouble Shooter. After a long and rewarding career, Bob retired from Linkbelt FMC, previously Syntron, at the age of 56 years old. Above all, he loved God. He spent his free time out on the green golfing. He enjoyed fast cars, boxing, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Pittsburg Steelers. Bob is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jan Davis Fairley; his daughter, Nancy Wicks and her husband, Jason of Carthage; two granddaughters, Ashley Henson and her husband, Stephen of Brandon, and Heather Morgan of Witcha Falls, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Presley Cleveland and Trey Hughes; step children, Stacey Swann and her husband, Jalon of Tupelo; and Linsey Robbins and her husband, Joey of Booneville; five step grandchildren, Paxton and Tanner Swann, and Kelsey and Hunter Robbins, and Bella Jackson; one sister, Bernice Shank and her husband, Bob of Klymer, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his beloved poodle, Ginger. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Grace Lena Fairley; his parents; sisters, Joanne Geracia and Shirley Laure Fairley. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Celebration of life will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Bob Ellis officiating. For those unable to attend the service will be live streamed and recorded. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
