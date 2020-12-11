Richard Lee Fallin, 65, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Alcorn County and was self employed as the owner of Randolph Grocery for 20 years. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, horses, and doing his yard work. He was a member and was baptized at County Line Baptist Church. He loved his wife, children, and family very much. He had many friends. Richard is survived by his wife, Georgie Fallin; children, Al Fallin(Misty), Kerri Huffman(Dustin), Ariana Fallin(Andrue), and George Thompson; grandchildren, Saylor Fallin, Baylor Fallin, Dakota Huffman, Eli Huffman, and Zach Huffman; 4 nieces, Angie, Katlyn, Eden, and Ciera; 2 nephews, Dusty and Kyle; one sister, Rita Ann Ward; and 2 brothers, Gary Dale Fallin(Tina) and JR Reed(Melinda). He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Fallin; mother, Venice Clemons; brother, Michael Fallin; son, Dan Thomson; grandmother, Velma Willis; granddaughter, Cassie; and brother-in-law, Lathel Ward. Services will be 3PM, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Carey Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Kyle Fallin officiating. Burial will follow in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Al Fallin, Dusty Ward, Dustin Huffman, Scott Roye, James Earl Aston, and Tyler Hollings. Visitation will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 1PM until service time.
