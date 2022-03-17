Glendell "Glen" Ray Fann passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the age of 77. He was born on March 21, 1944, in Success, Arkansas to Lehman Fann and Dorothy LaRoe Fann. Glen and Judy married on July 22, 1972. He travelled the world with his wife and his family. He preached for the Church of Christ for over 50 years. He loved fishing, travelling with his family abroad, the Cardinals, and gardening. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Ripley Church of Christ. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Judy Reed Fann; daughter: Darla Gregory and her husband, Andrew Gregory; granddaughters: Caitlin, and Catherine; grandsons: Nathan and Aaron Gregory; three sisters: Dorris Fann Cox, Bendetta Fann Ogle, Tammy Fann Asbill. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother: Stanley Fann. Glen was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, Pawpaw, preacher, counselor, teacher and friend. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
