WOODLAND -- James "Jimmy" Fant, 78, passed away Thursday, November 07, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Mississippi.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.