HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Janie Fant, 79, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday 9:30 am until 10:30 am.

