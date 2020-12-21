Dianne Daniel Farley passed away from a brief illness at NMMC Tupelo on December 19, 2020. She graduated from WP Daniel School in New Albany, she was a member of the band and a member of First Methodist Church in New Albany. She is survived by her son Doug Farley (Mitzy) of Guntown, Granddaughter Leann Stephenes (Cody) of Jumpertown. She is proceeded in death by her parents Curtis Daniel and Jewell Buttler Daniel, a brother Larry Daniel. There will be a private service for the family at a later date. Waters Funeral Home will handle all services.

