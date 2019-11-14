On Saturday evening November 9, 2019, Alvin Lamar Farmer, 72, recent resident of Pontotoc and former resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Farmer will be at 1 PM Saturday, November 16 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany with a visitation at the church one hour before services. Burial will follow in Andrew's Chapel Cemetery near Mooreville in Lee County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662)539-7000. Mr. Farmer was born March 22, 1947 in Kosciusko, MS, the son of the late Earnest and Juanita Smith Farmer. He was a 1966 graduate of Tupelo High School and was currently employed in the mortgage and customer service departments at Bancorp South in Tupelo. A member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Mr. Farmer will be remembered for the pride in maintaining his beautiful yard. His hobbies included photography and he had a special love for his pet canine, "Prince". His dedication to family, friendly demeanor and pleasant personality will be missed by all who knew him. Memories will be shared by his partner, David Villarreal of Pontotoc, one daughter, Sonia L. Wooldridge (Michael) of New Albany, two grandchildren, Kira Swanson of Saltillo and Tanner Swanson of New Albany, and one great granddaughter, Riley Altom. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Farmer. The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 ST. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105. The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Farmer family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
