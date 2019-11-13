UNION / PONTOTOC COUNTIES -- Alvin Lamar Farmer, 72, passed away Saturday, November 09, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, November 16 at 1 PM at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16 from 12 Noon to 1 PM at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funearl & Cremation Care (662)539-7000. Burial will follow at Andrew's Chapel Cemetery near Mooreville..

