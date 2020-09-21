Flake Farmer, 76, passed away at his home on September 17, 2020. Flake was born October 2, 1943, in Yalobusha County, MS to Reed Vaughn Farmer, Sr. and Grace Adams Farmer. Flake was instrumental in forming the Snow Lake Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Fire Chief for 42 years. He also served as Police Chief for the Town of Snow Lake. Flake enjoyed serving his community and stood ready to help anyone in need. Flake is survived by his wife, Carol Farmer; brother Joe Farmer (Jean); step-daughter, Mandy McDaniel (Jason) and their son Dalton; and two step-children from a previous marriage, Joan Kuykendall (Kenneth) and Patrick Simpson (Kim). He is also survived by two special little girls, Anna Katherine Graves and Katie Lynes. A memorial service will be held at the Snow Lake Volunteer Fire Department at 11:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Snow Lake Volunteer Fire Department. The Holly Springs Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.