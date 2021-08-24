Jimmy Farnham, 45, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory, after an extended illness. He was born August 8, 1976 to the late Donald Farnham and Becky Welborn Farnham. Jimmy enjoyed working, going to Mountain View, AR fishing, hunting, boating and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Services will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday August 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday August 26 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his mother; Becky Farnham of Mooreville, son; Joe (Paris) Farnham of Aberdeen, daughter; Amanda Farnham of Saltillo, and 2 grandchildren; Kade and Maggie Farnham, and a sister; Janet (Jimbo) Kent of Mooreville. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Farnham. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
