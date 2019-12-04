Christopher D. Farr age 22 died Sunday, December 1, 2019 as result of a car accident. He was a member of Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, New Albany, MS. A Graduate of New Albany High School and played football under Coach Price. He attended Northwest Community College and was a member of Sigma Phi Sigma Fraternity. He was the owner and President of Dignity Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS. He was also the Manager and Director of Beasley Funeral Home, New Albany, MS. He was the youth president of the Pontotoc District Association, Pastor of Friendship M.B. Church in Algoma, MS and served on the Lift Board in Belden, MS. He leaves to cherish his memory Finance, Jaiana Dochee of Indianapolis, IN. Mother, Franita Farr of New Albany, MS. Father, Kenneth Lester of Memphis, TN. Grandparents, Brenda Farr of New Albany, MS, Rev. Frank Townsend (Bernice) of Pontotoc, MS, Minister Elton D. Farr (Vernetta) of Beloit, Wi, sisters, Mentora Woods, Tamara Cowan, Chantel Bowdry, Daesha McAlister, and Kentera Lester. Brothers, Reko Lester, Cortez Lindsey, Craig Goree, Jordan Bowdry and Logan Pannell, aunts, uncles, friends and Friendship Church Family. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3pm-7pm at Watson Grove M.B. Church. Services will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany with Pastor James Howell, Officiating, with burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Foster & Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS will be in charge of the arrangements. Repast will be held at New Birth Community Church. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
