James "Honkey" Farr was born June 4, 1963 to the late Roosevelt and Hazel S. Farr in Pontotoc, MS. He departed this life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. James accepted Christ at an early age at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. James attended North Pontotoc Attendance Center in Ecru, MS. He worked in the furniture industry for many years. He loved being around his family, friends, and cleaning up his truck. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 Brothers: Billy Farr, Sonny Farr, and Paul Wayne Farr, 2 Sisters: Carolyn Sanders and Margaret Farr, 3 Brother in Laws: Anthony Black, Al Sanders, and Charles Foote. James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Alicia, 4 Sons: Jamal Farr (Juanna), Jerrod Farr, KeAndre Farr all of Nettleton, MS, and Jade King (Monique) of Shannon, MS; 3 Grandchildren: JeRhyia Farr, JaKylin Farr, and Promise Farr; 5 Sisters: Helen Black of Indianapolis, IN, Farrie Armstrong, Lillie (David) Hilliard, and Marilyn Foote all of Pontotoc, MS, Mary Ingram of New Albany, MS; 5 Brothers: Ronnie (Hattie) Farr of Tupelo, MS, Kenneth (Teresa) Farr of Pontotoc, MS, Kevin Dale (Ada) White, Terry Lynn (Cassandra) White, and David White all of New Albany, MS; 2 Aunts: Lucille Duke of Algoma, MS and Marlene Farr of Racine, WI; Mother in Law: Connie (Larry) Ruff of Nettleton, MS; 2 Sister in Laws: Vera Farr of New Albany, MS and Debra Farr of Tupelo, MS; 2 Brother in Laws: Tracy Metcalf of Verona, MS and Byron (Detrice) Ruff of Tupelo, MS; Special Cousins: Larry (Charlene) White of Algoma, MS and Priscilla (Ralph) Arnold of Oklahoma City, OK; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation walk through will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Masks are required. Graveside service will be Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Mullens Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.