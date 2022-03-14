Jo Ann Moore Farrar, 68, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at North MS Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born April 6, 1953 in Baldwyn to J.D. and Delois Sample Moore. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo. She was an accomplished seamstress, working in the garment industry and for many years, she babysat children in her home. She loved knitting, listing to country music, an avid Days of Our Lives fan, arts and crafts, traveling and going to concerts. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and her cat, Sparkles. A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Thrasher (James) of Tupelo and Joseph Shane Farrar (Amanda) of Ogden, Utah; one sister, Carla McKinney (Wayne) of Booneville; nine grandchildren, Darian Johnson (Justin), Damareus Thrasher, Keisha Thrasher, Carli Carwile (Tyler Nash), Isabella Farrar, Jakob Farrar, Peyton Pitts, Wyatt Thompson and Eliza Farrar; four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Farrar and two heavenly great-grandchildren. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
