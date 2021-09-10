Robert Kenneth Farrar, 82, of Pratts, Mississippi, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 surrounded by his children. Kenneth was born on November 8, 1938, in Baldwyn, Mississippi, to Alice and Hasten Farrar. He graduated from Baldwyn High School. For many years, Kenneth worked in construction and real estate and was always planning his next project. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Sue; four children, Steve Farrar (Ron Jankowski), Keith Farrar (Bonnie), LuAnne McGuirk (Nick), and Carson Brown (Charity); grandchildren, Yvonne, Judy, and Farren McGuirk, Jenna and Xan (Jordan) Hancock, and Logan Brown; and one sister, Jo Gardner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Hasten Farrar, and his sister, Charlene Grisham. Kenneth enjoyed a cup of coffee and a sausage biscuit from Agnew's as well as the friendly conversations. He was loved by his family and friends who affectionately knew him as "Kenny" and "Poppy." Kenneth was a member of Friendship Baptist Church for many years. Due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, there will be a private service for immediate family only. The service will be available for live-streaming at 1:45 pm Monday, September 13, at this link: https://tinyurl.com/KennethFarrar. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pratts-Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, 114 Road 2768, Baldwyn, MS 38824. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
