Dorothy Sue Spradling Farris, 85, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born March 23, 1937, in Itawamba County, to David Bud and Corene Morse Spradling. She was a member of the Lakeland Sothern Baptist Church. She worked at Mantachie Manufacturing, Avon Tubbing in Rochester, Michigan. She was a beautician at Daniel Nursing Home and The Meadows. She owned and operated Dorothy's Beauty Shop for over 40 years. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 6, at the Lakeland Southern Baptist Church in Mantachie with Bro. C.D. Currie officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include a host of nieces and nephews; her care givers, John Spradlin and Christi Jones; her adopted by love grandsons, Malcolm Jones and Aubrey Jones; a host of friends. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 58 years, James Troy "J.T." Farris, who died in 2011; her beloved son, James Terry Farris, who died in 2020; her sister, Inez Spradlin, who died in 2021; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Tommy Dale Rogers, Andrew Dill, Alston Dill, Adam Dill, Nathan Hodges, and Scotty Farris. Honorary pallbearers will be Geoffrey Devaughn, Donnie Turner, Kaylon Dill, Joe Minor, Bob Kirksey, and Joe Rodgers. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie, and at Lakeland Southern Baptist Church on Monday from noon until service time. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
