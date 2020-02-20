BOONEVILLE -- Ginger Dawn Farris, 47, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2 pm at Pisgah United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 12-2 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
