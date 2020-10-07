MANTACHIE -- James Terry Farris, 67, passed away Tuesday, October 06, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeland Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Lakeland Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Stephens Cemetery.

