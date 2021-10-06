Wanell "Nell" Conwill Farris, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Born on September 26, 1930, in the Carolina Community, MS, she was the daughter of the late George William Conwill and Eddie Cleautis Conwill. A lifelong resident of the Carolina Community with family roots that went deep, Nell was a simple woman with a strong Christian faith and she cared deeply for her family and community. She graduated from Carolina Schools and worked as a Seamstress at Amory Garment and Longneckers. She worked over fifty years in the garment industry to help support her family financially. She married the love of her life, Rufus L. Farris in 1947, and together they were blessed by God with two sons and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nell was all things family and loved serving others. She studied the Bible and drew closer to God as time passed. She was a long time devout member of Carolina United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing solo songs to the Lord. Her favorite music was Gospel music as she loved God. During her lifetime, she had many friends whom she shared life with, but most of all, she was closest to her children and grandchildren. In her free time, she liked to grow beautiful flowers in the garden. A humble woman who left a big imprint on so many hearts will be missed dearly. Everyone that knew her, know that she is now rejoicing in Heaven. Nell is survived by her sons, Jerry "Bo" Farris (Kay), Peaceful Valley, MS, Mike "Onion" Farris, Peaceful Valley, MS; grandchildren, Jennifer Riggs, Nicole Pearce (Brock), George Michael Farris (Gina), William Matthew Farris, and Felicia Brown (Johnny); 8 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rufus L. Farris; brother, Don Conwill; and sister, Faye King. Her graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Wiygul Cemetery, Carolina Community, Mississippi with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
