Odean Stevens Farris, 92, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born August 26, 1928, to William Clyde and Beulah Reeves Stevens. She was a member of the East Fulton Baptist Church. She was retired as a seamstress from Blue Belle Manufacturing. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one daughter, Linda Farris Pounders (Kenneth Wayne) of New Albany, MS; one son, Michael Dewayne Farris (Kathy) of Pearl, MS; five grandchildren, Dustin Pounders (Terri) and Kimberly Thompson (Eddie), both of New Albany, Heather Westerfield (Matt), Steven Farris (Ashley), and Jennifer Farris, all of Pearl; ten great grandchildren, Sidney Pounders, Jackson Pounders, Nathan Pounders, Leah Pounders, Sarah Kate Thompson, Seth Kooper Thompson, Laura Westerfield, Charley Farris, Reese Farris, and Bailey Farris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton G. "Cliff " Farris; one grandson, Matthew Carson Pounders; one sister, Opal Wilemon; and her parents. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
