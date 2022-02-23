Jewell "Judy" Farris Rowell, 85, resident of the Pine Grove Community, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at Union County Health and Rehab. Services honoring Ms. Rowell will be at 6PM Friday, February 25, 2022 at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Dr. Thomas Rowell officiating. Visitation will be from 4PM until 6PM. Ms. Rowell was born in Steel Pemiscot, MO January 4, 1937 to the late Wilmer Ray and Ruby M. Stockton Farris. She received her education from the Glen Public School System. Ms. Rowell began working at an early age in an envelope factory in Chicago before moving to New Albany and becoming a custom tailor for the public and for local department stores. A Christian, Ms. Rowell will be remembered by her children as a role model, teacher and mentor. Many qualities she instilled were honesty, integrity, household chores, gardening, canning and how to survive on a little to save a lot. Those left to cherish her memories include two daughters, Linda "Lee Lee" Wynn Rorie of Corinth, Sandy Rowell Bridges (Joseph) of Union County, one son, Gary Rowell (Lisa) of Pine Grove, two sisters, Lilla Rubine Hill of Senatobia and Nelda Baal of Tampa, Fl, one brother, Kenneth Farris, five grandchildren, Stephanie, Joshua, Yancy, JP, and Justin and thirteen great grandchildren. The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimers Association at www.act.alz.org New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rowell family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.