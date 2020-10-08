James Terry "Gut" Farris, 67, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He was born August 23, 1953, to Dorothy Sue Spradling Farris and the late James Troy "J.T." Farris. Terry graduated from Mantachie High School, Itawamba Community College, and Mississippi State University. He played football for ICC for two years from 1971 to 1973. He worked for the USDA Soil Conservation Services for 35 years. He loved to farm—cattle, row crops, timber, and wildlife—all his life. He loved working with farmers and landowners during his career with the USDA and also enjoyed taking care of his daddy's bee hives. Terry was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who loved turkey hunting and had taken all species of turkey in the United States. He served on the NWTF State Board of Directors and the State Youth Coordination for several years. He loved putting on the youth days, called Jake Day, in North Mississippi for over 20 years. He served on the state board of the Mississippi Action for Progress (MAP), serving over 5,000 kids per year, as well as the BancorpSouth board of directors for several years. Terry was a member of Lakeland Southern Baptist Church. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at the Lakeland Southern Baptist Church with Bro. C.D. Currie and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Terry is survived by his mother, Dorothy Sue Spradling Farris, of Mantachie; two aunts, Inez Spradlin and Earnestine Elliff; and a host of extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Troy "J.T." Farris; and his grandparents, Jessie Troy and Jimmie Lee Trammel Farris, and David Mitchell "D.M." and Corene Morse Spradling. Pallbearers will be John Spradlin, Ernie Lyles, Donnie Turner, Kirby Turner, Tommy Rogers, Geoffrey Devaughn, Malcolm Jones, Aubrey Jones, Bob Kirksey, Tom Childs, Nathan McIntosh, Scotty Farris, and Alston Dill. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Thrasher, Keith Knight, Joe Minor, Andrew Dill, Adam Dill, Kaylon Dill, Greg Gann, Matt Fennell, Johnny Fennell, Gerald Moody, Harry Stone, Nickey Nichols, Stanley Ramey, Eric Holland, Justin Hughes, and the Mantachie FFA officers and members. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Lakeland Southern Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with Terry's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
