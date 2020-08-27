Wanda Elmore Wilhite Farris, fondly known as "BooBoo," age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday night, August 25, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on January 5, 1944. She was an active member of Ecru Baptist Church and a true servant. She loved cooking and entertaining her family and friends in her home. She loved her family so much and doted on her daughters and grands. Her great loves were cooking, spending abundant time with her family, and ministering to others with her huge heart and sweet spirit. She babysit children in her home for many years, each of whom has held a special place in her heart. She retired from Brookwood Furniture after 35 years of service where she made many life long friends. She worked for Three Rivers New Albany Senior Citizen meal site where she thoroughly enjoyed serving meals and grew very attached to each of them that she prepared food for and delivered meals to. She was truly one in a million. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 30 at 2:00 pm at Ecru Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Lassett and Bro. Jerry Caples officiating. Her daughter Pat will deliver the eulogy. Graveside services will follow at Ecru Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at United Funeral Service in New Albany and Sunday from 1:00 pm to service time at Ecru Baptist Church. Live-streaming will be available on Ecru Baptist Church Facebook page. Covid guidelines will be followed. United Funeral Service is honored to entrusted with these arrangements. She leaves behind her loving husband of 34 years, Eugene Farris; two daughters Pat Wilhite Taylor (Rick) of New Albany and Lisa Wilhite Stout (Mitchell) of Oxford; four grandchildren Chance Taylor (Ellen) of Paducah, KY, Kye Taylor of Nashville, TN, Lauren Stout (Patrick Miracle) of Denver, CO, and Lindsey Stout of Oxford; two great-grandchildren Elizabeth Taylor and Chandler Taylor of Paducah, KY; three sisters Joyce Hall of Ripley, Dianne Jolly Weeks (Glenn) of Plantersville, Cindy Hitt (Buddy) of Ellistown; two step-children David Farris (Mona) of Ecru and Leslie Cox (Jason) of Southaven; five step-grandchildren Peyton Farris, Allison Farris, John Cox, Andrea Phillips (Caleb), and Quincy Cox, and a host of extended relatives, church family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Earnestine Parish Windham and Page Elmore, and one brother Glen Hall. Condolences may be posted at unitedfuneralservice.com.
