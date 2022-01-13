On Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022, Doris Goolsby Farrow, 94, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home. A Service remembering the well lived life of Mrs. Farrow was held at 1 PM Thursday, January 13 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Dr. Patrick Chapman and Bro. Donnie Debord officiated. A private burial will be in the Beech Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Farrow was born March 27, 1927 in Falkner, MS, the daughter of the late Alvie Collins and Elizabeth Grace Gandy Goolsby. She was a graduate of Falkner High School and on December 29, 1946, married her beloved husband, Graydon O'Leary "Bud" Farrow who preceded her in death on October 10, 1992. After graduating as Valedictorian from Falkner High School in 1945, Doris attended Blue Mountain College then finished her education at Draughn's Business College in Memphis, TN. Doris worked in the legal field for over thirty years, first as a Legal secretary for eight years and then as the official Court Reporter for the Third Circuit Court of Mississippi for twelve years. She finished her career as a free-lance court reporter working all over North Mississippi. Working as a free-lance court reporter allowed Doris to do what she loved most - spend more time with her family. An avid gardener who loved being outside in her yard more than most anything else, she took pride in her home -inside and out -, was a wonderful cook, and was the epitome of a gracious hostess. She loved collecting and refinishing antiques, cooking and trying new recipes, and entertaining friends. Hospitality and being of service to others was at the backbone of everything she did. She loved music and her tastes ran from Mozart, Andre Rieu, and Gershwin to Alan Jackson, Josh Turner, and Willie Nelson. She also loved to travel. She and her beloved Bud traveled extensively in their married life. She truly enjoyed taking her children and later her grandchildren and their friends to new places for concerts, shows, museums, and great food. An active member of the local community throughout her life, Doris volunteered her time with many organizations. Her interest in preserving the early records of the history of Tippah County led her to research the family histories of both her family and her husbands. In 1973, she wrote and published A Genealogical History of the Farrow, Waters, and Related Families. This was long before Google made this type research easy, so she and the family often traveled so that she could research court records and documents. Her research took her across seven states and into the United Kingdom. This book sparked the writer inside her and she continued to write reflective short stories, local histories, and devotional insights the rest of her life. She loved the Lord and was a vital member of the Church of Christ. After Bud passed in 1992, she moved her attention to mission work and traveled within the States as well as to San Juan, Trinidad and Tobago, Romania, and Poland. Overseas, she taught English using the Bible as a reference. She corresponded with many of her student for years afterward. As she aged and could not travel, she continued to support many mission works and believed if you can't go yourself, you should support those who can. She believed strongly in the power of education and worked with Ripley's Enrichment Inc as an early member and supporter. She also served Freed-Hardeman University on several boards and as a member of the Board of Directors for over 20 years. She embraced the concept of being the hands and feet of Christ here on earth. She loved her family deeply. In her final days, she had caregivers who became family to her. Deep gratitude from the family goes to Gwen Evans, Ann Johnson, Lisa Nails, Becky Gunn, Linda Hudspeth, Tracey Gaillard, and the nurses of North MS Home Health and Hospice. Memories will continue to be shared by two children, Robert G. Farrow (Sally) and Joyce Graddy (Maurice "Mo"), both of Ripley, four sisters, Joyce Barnett of Olive Branch, Carol Jackson (Neil) of Falkner, Linda Akins and Sandra Robinson, both of Southaven, one brother, Robert Goolsby (Sharon) of Ripley, eight grandsons, six great grandchildren with one on the way and two sisters in law, Lena Goolsby and Mary Dee Smith. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Eudora Tapp and Vonita Harrell, three brothers, Treadwell Goolsby, Randle Goolsby and Phillip "Sonny" Goolsby. The family request that memorials by directed to Mid- South Youth Camp, c/o Freed-Hardeman, 158 E. Main St., Henderson, TN 38340, Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834 or a local Christian mission work. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Farrow family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
