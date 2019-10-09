TUPELO -- Donny Lee Faulkner, 36, passed away Wednesday, October 09, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Andrews Chapel Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangments. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

