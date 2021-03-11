Leonard "Lynn" G. Faulkner, Jr., 66, started his new life in heaven on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born on June 15, 1954, in New Albany, Mississippi, he was a son of the late Leonard "Bud" Faulkner and Annie Sue Hutchinson Faulkner. Lynn grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Smithville High School. He was a kind soul who always had a smile on his face. Throughout the challenges he faced in life, he always was happy and content with what God had blessed him with. He loved being with his family and fellowshipping with his church members. Lynn was a long time member of Smithville Baptist Church, loved God whole heartedly, and he was close to his Sunday school class members. He loved talking on the phone to others and just spending time with those close to him. He liked to play Bingo and some of his close friends were Joe and Faye Forrester; Jerry Lee and Patsy Frederick. His great niece Reagan meant the world to him. He liked to listen to Elvis, Country Music, and Dolly Pardon. Watching "ME" television and Perry Mason was some of his favorite past time hobbies. A precious soul, Lynn was a kind man whom was loved by so many. The memories and love he gave will last forever. Left behind to treasure his memories, are his brother, Teddy Faulkner (Judy), Smithville; niece, April Faulkner Hathcock (Dustin); great niece, Reagan Hathcock. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard "Bud" Faulkner and Annie Sue Hutchinson Faulkner. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS with Bro. Wes White officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Gardens, Smithville, MS, with pallbearers being Joe Morgan, Rollin Turnage, Mark Whitehead, Michael Hughey, Logan McCoy, and Barry Williams. Honorary pallbearer will be Phil Goodwin. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm, on Saturday, at Smithville Baptist Church in Smithville, MS. Donations may be made to the Smithville Baptist Church Youth Fund, c/o Smithville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 52, Smithville, MS 38870.
