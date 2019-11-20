Montpelier- Kaye Faulkner, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born March 21, 1943 to the late William Ray Vail and Nell Rose Moore Vail. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. A Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Marshall "Bunchie" Faulkner of Montpelier, MS; two sons, Marshall Kevin Faulkner (Terri) of Houston, MS, and Kenneth Lee Faulkner (Joy) of Brandon, MS; one daughter, Lori Ann Terry (Lance) of West Point, MS; one brother, William Felix Vail of Sulfur, LA; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Baptist Church. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.