Robert Trice "Pop" Faulkner, age 87, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 14, 1933 to Robert Malcolm and Allie Wilder Faulkner. Robert was a member at Longview Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1951. Robert honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Pontotoc Springs. He loved his family, church, community, farming, and raising cattle. He was a lifelong member of the Longview community. He was a respected, humble and gentle Godly man. The immediate family will honor Robert's memory Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Drew Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Longview Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his sons, Terry Faulkner (Rhoda), who were his special caregivers, and Kim Faulkner; seven grandchildren, JoAnna Faulkner, Jonathan Faulkner, Joseph Faulkner, Jessie Faulkner, Josh Faulkner (Angie), Honor Faulkner Olsen (Tyler) and Bear Faulkner (Jasmine); six great-grandchildren, Kristin Hannon, Sara Grace Tedford, Rhylee Olsen, Scout Olsen, Natchez Olsen, and Jennings Olsen; one great-great grandson, Jon Clark Hannon; and a sister-in-law, Shirlene Elliott Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Lorene Elliott Faulkner; three sisters, Norma Jean Faulkner, Ernestine Harlow (Gaylon) and Addie Frank Steele (Jimmy); one brother, Gundy Sappington (Evelyn); and a brother-in-law, Travis Brown. Pallbearers will be Joseph Faulkner, Jonathan Faulkner, Josh Faulkner, Bear Faulkner, Tyler Olsen, and Scout Olsen. Honorary Pallbearers, The Men's Sunday School Class and Deacons at Longview Baptist Church, will be dismissed from attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
