HOLLY SPRINGS -- Sheanika Faulkner , 40, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at a friend home in Holly Springs. Services will be on a later date at Private location . Burial will follow at Lagoshen Baptist Church in Moscow, TN. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs .

