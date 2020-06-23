Kathleen Mona "Kathy" Fealhaber died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was 72. Kathy was born December 11, 1947 in Shelton, CT and was the daughter of Augustine H. "Gus" Fealhaber and Paula R. Fealhaber. She graduated from Tupelo High School, class of 1965, and the University of Mississippi with a degree in music. She worked for and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was an ardent supporter of the Tupelo/Lee Humane Society, Spay, Inc, various other animal charities, the University of Mississippi, the Tree of Life Free Clinic, and Saints Brew. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church. She especially loved her dogs, Rebel and Gypsy. A graveside service will be held at 8:30 A.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Tupelo Memorial Park with the Rev. Phillip Parker officiating. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2142, Tupelo, MS 38803, or Spay Inc., 503 Birmingham Ridge Rd, Saltillo, MS 38866. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.