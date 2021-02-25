Doug Fears, 64, of Hernando, MS was born on September 17, 1956 in Amory, MS. He passed away on February 22, 2021. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Hank Fears, and his mother Faye Maxey Fears. He is survived by two daughters; Lindsey Davis Fears (Scottie), of Nashville, TN, and Leslie Fears, of Southaven, MS; brother, Johnny Fears (Lucretia), of Tupelo, MS, and niece Courtney Carlisle, of Tupelo, MS. Doug loyally served as a Senior Service Engineer for Signode for 35 years. During his career Doug travelled all over the United States and gained a huge work family, with whom he was very close. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, collecting sports memorabilia, cooking for his friends and neighbors, and cheering on the Ole Miss Rebels. Doug was a loving son, brother, and father; and will be deeply missed. Doug's funeral services will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS, and visitation will be at 10 a.m. Funeral services will be at 11 A.M, with graveside services immediately following at New Hope Cemetery.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.