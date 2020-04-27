Fannie Faye Maxey Fears, 89, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born on August 17, 1930. Faye was currently residing at River Place Nursing Center of Amory, MS. Faye was a devoted member of Amory Church of Christ and loved her church family dearly. She enjoyed reading her bible, praying for family and friends, sending cards and letters, playing word puzzles, visiting with her neighbors, genealogy, collecting pottery, and yard sales. Faye worked in the garment industry in Hatley, MS for many years. The family later moved to Nicholasville, KY where she owned and operated Lakeview Motel and Restaurant. Faye was selected for the 1974 Who's Who of KY for her successful business activities. Upon returning to Mississippi, she worked for Mississippi Vocational Rehabilitation Services at Allied Enterprises, Inc. of Monroe County. She later served as the 1992 President of the Rehabilitation Association of Mississippi (RAM). After her retirement from vocational rehabilitation, Faye continued working in Amory at the local Merle Norman store where she was loved by the customers and made many new friends, always making sure the girls of the family had plenty of makeup for any occasion. Faye also worked in Amory as a real estate agent for Cantrell Real Estate. Faye is survived by her two sons, Douglas Fears, of Hernando, Johnny Fears (Lucretia), Tupelo; granddaughters, Lindsey Davis (Scottie), Nashville, TN, Leslie Fears, Hernando, Courtney Carlisle, Tupelo; great-grandson, Hayes Dickerson; a host of nieces and nephews; and several beloved cousins and great cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Nelson and Luna Ford Maxey, of Hatley; and her brothers, Charlie, Ruble, Arthur, and Tom Maxey. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery in Hatley, with Mr. Philip Hathcock officiating.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.